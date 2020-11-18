1/1
Annetta M. Diedrich
1945 - 2020
Annetta M. Diedrich
August 30, 1945 - October 25, 2020
Firebaugh, California - Annetta M. Diedrich was born Annetta Martin in Vancouver WA on August 30, 1945 to her parents Arnold Edison Martin and Zona Balentine Martin. Annetta (Ann) went home to be with the Lord on October 25, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, John M. Diedrich, her daughter Michelle Rinaldi Holmes her grandson Ryan David Ramirez her sister Lucille Marsh of Chowchilla and her brother Glen Martin of Arkansas. She is also survived by her step family whom she loved dearly as her own. Son, John S. Diedrich(Pamela) of Firebaugh, Daughters, Diane Diedrich(Wayne), Barbara Diedrich, and Susan Philips(Michael) all of Fresno, and Alejandra Diedrich(Dave) of San Diego, 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Ann will be remembered as a selfless and giving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was an amazing cook and full of life and hospitality. Everyone who knew her or came to visit was always treated as family. Ann was a strong determined person who even in her battle with cancer still found the strength to smile and look to the future with hope. She will be terribly missed, but we thank God for the time she was in our lives. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the charity of your choice.


Published in Fresno Bee on Nov. 18, 2020.
