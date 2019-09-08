Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fresno Memorial Gardens 175 South Cornelia Ave Fresno , CA 93706 (559)-268-7823 Service 10:30 AM Fresno Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

Annie Maudell Higgins was born in Paragould Arkansas on 04/02/1921 and departed on 08/25/2019 at age 98 in Clovis CA. Preceded in death by husband Everett, daughter Dora, son Michael, parents George and Lou Ada Parsons, 5 brothers and 4 sisters, grandson Seth Wilkinson and great-grandson Matthew Higgins, son-in-law Robert McNeal. Survived by daughters, Phyllis Williams and husband Ron, Donna Cox, Sandra Wilkinson, Charlotte McNeal and sons Larry Higgins and wife Mona, Thomas Higgins, daughter in law Gail Higgins, and sister Ernestine McDonald, and extended family members. Services will be on Sept 14 at 10:30 Fresno Memorial Gardens. Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close