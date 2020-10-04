Annie was born on July 26, 1926, in Pasadena, CA. She passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 94. She retired from Saint Agnes after being with the hospital for over 20 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward son, Edward Jr., and great grandson, Mykael Montoya. She is survived by her son Tommy and daughter, Diane. Annie also leaves behind four grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and nine great great grandchildren. A viewing and prayer service will be held at Our Lady of Victory Church on Tuesday, October 05, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., followed by an interment at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery.