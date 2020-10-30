1/1
Annie Montoya
1933 - 2020
June 11, 1933 - October 22, 2020
Clovis, California - Annie Montoya was born to Aurelio & Refugio Nunez in El Centro, Ca. on June 11, 1933 on October 22, 2020 she was called home to Our Lord to be reunited with her beloved husband Gabino B. Montoya & her son Greg in Heaven. She leaves behind her children and their spouses Yolanda and Tony Palma, Gabino & Deborah Montoya, Ron Montoya, Vince Montoya, 21 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren, two sisters Rosie Aguinaga & Belen Velasquez and several nieces and nephews.
She traveled the world with her husband & family being stationed in Monterey, Ca; Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Germany, Fort Hood, Texas prior to settling here in Clovis. She was a devoted member of the Clovis Apostolic Church.
Services will be held at Clovis Funeral Chapel 1302 Clovis Ave, Clovis, Ca. on November 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Clovis Cemetery. Due to Covid -19 restrictions services will be for Immediate family only.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Service
10:00 AM
Clovis Funeral Chapel - Clovis
Funeral services provided by
Clovis Funeral Chapel - Clovis
1302 Clovis Ave
Clovis, CA 93612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
October 27, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you when moments of distress appear. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
