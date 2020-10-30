Annie Montoya

June 11, 1933 - October 22, 2020

Clovis, California - Annie Montoya was born to Aurelio & Refugio Nunez in El Centro, Ca. on June 11, 1933 on October 22, 2020 she was called home to Our Lord to be reunited with her beloved husband Gabino B. Montoya & her son Greg in Heaven. She leaves behind her children and their spouses Yolanda and Tony Palma, Gabino & Deborah Montoya, Ron Montoya, Vince Montoya, 21 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren, two sisters Rosie Aguinaga & Belen Velasquez and several nieces and nephews.

She traveled the world with her husband & family being stationed in Monterey, Ca; Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Germany, Fort Hood, Texas prior to settling here in Clovis. She was a devoted member of the Clovis Apostolic Church.

Services will be held at Clovis Funeral Chapel 1302 Clovis Ave, Clovis, Ca. on November 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Clovis Cemetery. Due to Covid -19 restrictions services will be for Immediate family only.





