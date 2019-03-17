In loving memory of Anola Beth Cooper, age 85. She passed away on March 2, 2019 in Florence, Oregon. She was born on December 30, 1933 in Selma, CA, the only child of Clara and Ewald Rasmussen. She attended Selma schools and graduated from Selma High. She then earned her license in cosmetology. She is preceded in death by her parents and husbands, Garry Clements and Robert Cooper. She will be missed by family and many friends in Selma and Florence. Graveside service pending at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma, CA.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anola Cooper.
Page Funeral Chapel - Selma
2014 Arrants Street
Selma, CA 93662
(559) 896-1240
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 17, 2019