Anthony Lanas

Anthony Dominic Lanas Left us unexpectedly. He leaves behind his daughter Jayde, his mother Mary Sanchez Hall, Sister Kimberly Lopez, and a large extended family of Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Anthony lived in Fresno and spent most of his working career is sales. For many of those years sales of heavy-duty trucks. Anthony first love was his daughter Jayde followed by golf. Services will be held at Cooley Funeral Services, 1830 S Fruit Ave. Fresno California 93706. Viewing will start at 4:00pm with Rosary service to be held at 6:00pm August 13, 2020 at the Cooley funeral chapel. Funeral service will be held 10:00am August 14, also at the funeral home chapel. Please wear your mask. Flowers and remembrances can be sent to the Funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store