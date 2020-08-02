1/1
Anthony White
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony Lee "Tony" White, born in Sanger, California, on November 30, 1963, left us suddenly on the morning of July 20, 2020, at the age of 56 years. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Darla, and his sons, Joshua and Nicholas. He leaves behind his loving mother, Leslie Kay Dinwiddie White Throop Linn Sealey ("Ma"), and his stepfather, John Sealey ("Pa"), his stepbrother, Joe, and his nephew, Johnathan. He also leaves behind his stepfather, Ed Throop, and Darla's family. He has joined his pop, Moris Wayne "Skip" White, and a stepfather, Brad Linn, in heaven, along with his many grandparents and extended family members. Tony was loved and will be greatly missed by his family and so many of his "brothers" and friends. Tony loved riding his Harley and playing his left-handed guitars. He especially enjoyed having jam sessions with his son, Joshua, and long conversations about politics he shared with his son, Nicholas. Tony and Darla spent many hours playing their guitars and singing with friends and family. Tony and his "brother" Eric loved riding their Harleys up to the foothills and mountains. He had great times singing and playing guitar with the local band, First Gear. Tony looked forward to the annual Trophy Cup dirt track races in Tulare when he and his Ma were able to spend some very special mother-and-son time together. Tony's family is extremely thankful for the outpouring of love and support they are receiving. Unfortunately, due to current circumstances, no services can be held for Tony at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Neptune Society Fresno.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
15 entries
August 1, 2020
Heidi Lewis
Friend
August 1, 2020
Mary Kathleen Dinwiddie..Papenhausen
Family
August 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Tony was someone who, when I saw him, we smiled, we hugged...and talked music. I know he touched many people with his charismatic personality, he is, and will be greatly missed.
Ride on Tony, forever Rest In Peace
Donny
Friend
August 1, 2020
I really liked Tony. Always had a story and a laugh. He will surely be missed. I loved his political views.
thomas sayer
Coworker
July 31, 2020
Tanya Heirigs
Friend
July 31, 2020
I feel very blessed to have known Tony over the past few years. Many enjoyable evenings were spent listening to the musical talents of Tony and Darla, hanging out with Sheila and Evan. He had a wonderful sense of humor and will be greatly missed.
Janet Hogan
Friend
July 31, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Linda Dunn
July 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I will miss him a lot, my kindness and funny client.
Kathy Le
Friend
July 31, 2020
Lori Fleenor
Friend
July 31, 2020
Niki Floes
Friend
July 31, 2020
Heidi
Friend
July 31, 2020
Tony was one of the finest person I knew. when ever we crossed paths he always had a smile and a hug to share. I always enjoyed jamming with him the few time I did. He always made me smile as he would get into his groove. He will be missed. I considered him a friend. R.I.P
Jake
Friend
July 31, 2020
Darla our condolences to you and your family. Tony was a great man. I will miss him playing at my sister's house. Tony was always a welcoming and a fun guy. A honest guy with a big heart. He will be missed by many. From The Lopez Family ❤
Julie Lopez
Friend
July 31, 2020
My best friend, my partner in crime, my Mr White, he was the best and I will miss him every day for the rest of my life. I love you ❤
Darla White
Spouse
July 30, 2020
Shaun R Ardemagni
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved