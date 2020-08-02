Anthony Lee "Tony" White, born in Sanger, California, on November 30, 1963, left us suddenly on the morning of July 20, 2020, at the age of 56 years. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Darla, and his sons, Joshua and Nicholas. He leaves behind his loving mother, Leslie Kay Dinwiddie White Throop Linn Sealey ("Ma"), and his stepfather, John Sealey ("Pa"), his stepbrother, Joe, and his nephew, Johnathan. He also leaves behind his stepfather, Ed Throop, and Darla's family. He has joined his pop, Moris Wayne "Skip" White, and a stepfather, Brad Linn, in heaven, along with his many grandparents and extended family members. Tony was loved and will be greatly missed by his family and so many of his "brothers" and friends. Tony loved riding his Harley and playing his left-handed guitars. He especially enjoyed having jam sessions with his son, Joshua, and long conversations about politics he shared with his son, Nicholas. Tony and Darla spent many hours playing their guitars and singing with friends and family. Tony and his "brother" Eric loved riding their Harleys up to the foothills and mountains. He had great times singing and playing guitar with the local band, First Gear. Tony looked forward to the annual Trophy Cup dirt track races in Tulare when he and his Ma were able to spend some very special mother-and-son time together. Tony's family is extremely thankful for the outpouring of love and support they are receiving. Unfortunately, due to current circumstances, no services can be held for Tony at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Neptune Society Fresno.

