Antoinette "Toni" Phillips was born June 28, 1947 in San Luis Obispo and died unexpectedly of a heart attack on December 3, 2019 at the age of 72. She went peacefully sitting in her favorite chair with her dog Harley by her side. Toni is survived by her two daughters: Alena Pacheco, her husband Brian and three grandchildren Anthony, Danielle and Matthew. Her daughter Andrea Hansen, her husband Eric and two grandchildren, Noah and Zachariah. Toni is also survived by her sister Barbara Buserwini; her brother Joseph F. Schweizer Jr and his wife Linda; and her brother William J. Schweizer and his wife Patti. She also has many nieces, nephews and cousins all across the country. A memorial will be held Monday Dec. 16th at 2pm, Legacy Church. Remembrances may be sent to Legacy Church, 2171 Villa Avenue, Clovis, CA 93612.
Published in the Fresno Bee from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019