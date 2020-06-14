Antoinette "Ann" (Manuto) Shorb Semar was born to Rocco Sr. and Antonia (Torraca) Manuto, who lived in the Fresno Italian Neighborhood on D St.. During WWII Ann worked at the downtown Lockheed Aircraft plant. She married Joseph Daniel Shorb, Jr. in 1944 and had their son, John Robert, in 1945. Ann worked at Rodder's as the head buyer and later I. Magnin's. She married Harlan Lee Semar In 1983 and they retired to their boat at the Sheraton Marina, San Diego. In 2003 she moved back to Fresno to be closer to family. Ann is survived by her son, John (Linda) Shorb; her sister, Angelina Spiropulos; her best friend, Susan Metcalf. Neptune Society has a full obituary.

