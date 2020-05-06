Ardie passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020. He leaves behind his wife Gloria, sister Veronica, brother Michael, and two daughters Debbie and Kim. He was also blessed to have several nephews and nieces; Ardie Burton, Josh Burton, Michael Jr., Chuck and Jeannine Der Manouel, Sidney and Brian Boolootian, and Carrie Johnston. Ardie was a long time sales manager for Mission Linen Supply having a long and successful career. Ardie's passion was thoroughbred race horses and he served for many years on the Big Fresno Fair Board of Directors serving as the Chairman of the Horse Racing Committee. His reputation among horse owners, trainers, and stable hands as a generous and dedicated friend of both the animals and all of those associated with racing in California. In the coming weeks the family will have a Memorial luncheon at the Holy Trinity Armenian Church where all of his friends can gather to pay their respects. In the meantime any contributions in his memory can be made to the Big Fresno Fair, the Hubbard-Baro nonprofit for the benefit of the Veteran's Hospital or to the Chris Herren Project for the benefit of those recovering from drug addiction. All contributions can be sent to 7447 N. First Street, #101 Fresno, Ca. 93720. They will most certainly be forwarded on.

