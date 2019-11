www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/donate [email protected] in his name. Condolences may be offered by visiting www.stephensandbean.com or Saint Agnes Medical Center Foundation Ardell's wishes were that in lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation Ardell will be missed always and will forever live in our hearts. A private service was held at Belmont Memorial Park. Those who knew Ardell were uplifted by his honorable character, touched by his dedication to family and friends and enjoyed his gift for storytelling. He was a gifted athlete in his younger years and later in life enjoyed all professional sports, especially golf and baseball. Earlier in his career he was president of Rotary Club in Alamo, California and in retirement he served for 10 years as a volunteer at Saint Agnes Medical Center. He became an honorary life member of SIR, Sons in Retirement of Fresno, after serving a variety of roles for many years.

Ardell spent nearly all of his working life in the frozen food Industry with several companies. As a result, Ardell and Candy moved often, landing in Fresno in 1977. In the late 80's Ardell was inducted into the Distinguished Order of Zerocrats, an organization that honors individuals who have made a significant contribution to the frozen food industry. He was also inducted into the Honorable Order of Golden Penguins, honoring individuals who have contributed to the advancement of their industry. In 1998, to his amazement, he was inducted in the U.S. Frozen Food Industry Hall of Fame, which was one of the highlights of his life. Ardell co-chaired the National Frozen Food Convention with his dear friend, Jack Gunn, for five years, while sitting on the board of directors of the American Frozen Food Institute. He later served as a director of the National Frozen Food Association, now the NFRA, and followed that with a multiple year obligation as a director of the International Association of Refrigerated Warehouses. Ardell always felt blessed to be associated with the employees and colleagues he worked with throughout the years and to be a part of several companies that made it possible for him to serve his industry.