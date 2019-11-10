On Thursday, October 24th, 2019, Ardell Barnes, loving husband and father of 2 children, peacefully passed away at the age of 85. Ardell was born March 22, 1934, and raised in Seattle, Washington. He attended West Seattle High School and participated in three sports while working at a variety of jobs. He went on to the University of Washington where he met his wife of 61 years, Candy Carter. Throughout his entire life, he considered it a privilege to have been a member of the fraternity of Phi Gamma Delta. With finances always an issue, he sailed in the Merchant Marine for a period before returning to school with a pocket full of money, completing his junior year. At this point he and Candy scripted a plan and Ardell joined the Navy for two years while she finished school. Thirteen days after coming out of the Navy, they were married. Candy went to work and he finished his senior year with a degree. Ardell is survived by Candy and their married children, Dana and Brian Rogers, and Carter and Stephanie Barnes. Five very special grandchildren, Sydney (John), Quincy, Tyler, Abby, and Douglas round out what Ardell considered to be one of the most important parts of his life. He is also survived by Max and Mary Carter and family, and his sister, Myra Kokoszka and husband John. Ardell spent nearly all of his working life in the frozen food Industry with several companies. As a result, Ardell and Candy moved often, landing in Fresno in 1977. In the late 80's Ardell was inducted into the Distinguished Order of Zerocrats, an organization that honors individuals who have made a significant contribution to the frozen food industry. He was also inducted into the Honorable Order of Golden Penguins, honoring individuals who have contributed to the advancement of their industry. In 1998, to his amazement, he was inducted in the U.S. Frozen Food Industry Hall of Fame, which was one of the highlights of his life. Ardell co-chaired the National Frozen Food Convention with his dear friend, Jack Gunn, for five years, while sitting on the board of directors of the American Frozen Food Institute. He later served as a director of the National Frozen Food Association, now the NFRA, and followed that with a multiple year obligation as a director of the International Association of Refrigerated Warehouses. Ardell always felt blessed to be associated with the employees and colleagues he worked with throughout the years and to be a part of several companies that made it possible for him to serve his industry. Earlier in his career he was president of Rotary Club in Alamo, California and in retirement he served for 10 years as a volunteer at Saint Agnes Medical Center. He became an honorary life member of SIR, Sons in Retirement of Fresno, after serving a variety of roles for many years. Those who knew Ardell were uplifted by his honorable character, touched by his dedication to family and friends and enjoyed his gift for storytelling. He was a gifted athlete in his younger years and later in life enjoyed all professional sports, especially golf and baseball. Ardell will be missed always and will forever live in our hearts. A private service was held at Belmont Memorial Park. Ardell's wishes were that in lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/donate or Saint Agnes Medical Center Foundation [email protected] in his name. Condolences may be offered by visiting www.stephensandbean.com
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 10, 2019