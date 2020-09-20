1/1
ARLEEN RENDON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ARLEEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Arleen M. Rendon of Fresno passed away on Saturday March 14, 2020. Arleen was retired, working for FUSD for over 30 years.

She is survived by her husband Ernie; two sons Ernie Jr and Nick Rendon; daughter, Marissa Rendon; Grandchildren Nicole and Rina Rendon and Louie and Paul Davila; Great-grandchildren Marley Jordan and Amador and baby Rina Huerta; sister Antoinette Mallard of San Leandro; and brother Raymond Osuna of Fresno.

A private service will be held at Stephens & Bean Chapel on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.

Please visit Stephens and Bean website for link to view the service online.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Service
12:00 PM
Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
202 North Teilman
Fresno, CA 937061310
5592689292
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stephens & Bean Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved