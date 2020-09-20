ARLEEN RENDON

Arleen M. Rendon of Fresno passed away on Saturday March 14, 2020. Arleen was retired, working for FUSD for over 30 years.

She is survived by her husband Ernie; two sons Ernie Jr and Nick Rendon; daughter, Marissa Rendon; Grandchildren Nicole and Rina Rendon and Louie and Paul Davila; Great-grandchildren Marley Jordan and Amador and baby Rina Huerta; sister Antoinette Mallard of San Leandro; and brother Raymond Osuna of Fresno.

A private service will be held at Stephens & Bean Chapel on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.

Please visit Stephens and Bean website for link to view the service online.