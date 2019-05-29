Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home 1525 East Saginaw Fresno , CA 937044435 (559)-227-4048 Rosary 4:00 PM Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home 1525 East Saginaw Fresno , CA 937044435 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Anthony of Padua 5770 N. Maroa Ave Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Arlene age 81, was called home by our Lord and granted eternal life on May 16, 2019. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home after a courageous two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Arlene was born to Gaspar and Carlotta Savala and was raised in Pinedale, CA. Determined to always be her best, Arlene picked various crops and worked in packing houses throughout the summer to finance her education at San Joaquin Memorial High School. After graduating, Arlene then married Jess Najera in 1956 and started a family. For four decades, Arlene pursued a career as a legal secretary and office administrator for the Law Offices of Perez, Williams, and Medina. Serving as a role model, she had an immeasurable impact on the lives of those with whom she shared her passion with. Her strength, integrity, and high expectations inspired others to reach their full potential. Arlene enjoyed cooking, gardening, listening to mariachi music, and most importantly devoting her unconditional love and affection to her granddaughters, whom she adored. Arlene is survived by her brothers Rudy and Fred Savala; Husband Jess Najera; Daughter Lori Najera; Sons Ron and Randy Najera; Granddaughters Melina and Marisa Najera. Our family would like to extend our utmost gratitude to Dr. Kevin Kodama, Dr. Michael Moffet, and Jacqueline Morales for their valiant efforts and compassionate care. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at Whitehurst Funeral Home, 1525 E. Saginaw Way, Fresno CA 93704 at 4:00pm on Sunday June 2, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:00am..., 5770 N. Maroa Ave, Fresno, CA 93704. A Graveside Service will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, 264 N. Blythe Ave, Fresno CA 93706. Published in the Fresno Bee on May 29, 2019

