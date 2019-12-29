Our mom died peacefully on December 17, 2019. She is pre deceased by her parents Hope and Erasmo Lozano and brother Felix.

She was born in La Habra Ca, raised and attended school in Kingsburg, Ca. and continued her education at CSUF. She retired after 36 years of service for Fresno County Dept of Social Services. Her life was dedicated to helping family and others, her caring devotion was still evident leading up to her passing. She is survived by her 3 children; Sean, Dawn, Paul and son in-law Brandonn, 6 grand children; Justin, Britney, Spencer, Paul, Madison and Emily, 2 great grandchildren; Jayden and Victoria and 1 sister Yolanda. Mom leaves behind many beautiful memories. Services will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Kingsburg, Ca. Rosary held on January 2 at 6pm and Mass held on January 3 at 10am with a reception to immediately follow. We want to thank everyone who cared and prayed for our mother.