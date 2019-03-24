Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Armorel Ohannesian. View Sign

Armorel passed away peacefully at home with her daughter by her side. She was born on May 7, 1921 in Fresno, CA., the daughter of Aznive and Charles Kaprielian. She attended Lone Star Grammar School and Sanger High School where she was senior class salutatorian in 1938. Twice she was the recipient of the upper division piano scholarship at Fresno State College, where she graduated with a music teaching credential in 1942. During her college years, she was active in the Fresno Junior Musical Club and always very proud of her college membership and lifelong commitment to the Tokalon Society which promotes the financial support of academically gifted women. In 1942, Armorel married Ben Ohannesian, a love that began in college and would last for over 70 years. Following Ben's graduation from Stanford Business School, they established a home in Antioch, CA while he worked as an industrial engineer in the defense industry. When Ben joined the Marine Corps in 1944, Armorel moved back to Fresno. Upon his return in 1947, they relocated to the Pasadena, CA area where they made their home until returning to Fresno in 1990. Those were busy years being very involved in their 3 children's school and extracurricular activities, yet Armorel and Ben were still extremely active in the community as volunteers at Pasadena Presbyterian Church and many other organizations. Armorel served as president of the Pasadena Guild of Goodwill Industries for six terms and together they were named "volunteers of the year" by both the local and national organization. She was also involved with the College Women's Club of Pasadena, the Women's Committee of the Pasadena Symphony Orchestra, American Field Service and Meals on Wheels. In addition to her love of music and playing the piano, Armorel loved to cook and looked for every opportunity to welcome friends and family into their home for a celebration of any kind. Needlepoint was also one of her favorite hobbies and she produced dozens of intricate pillows - long after they ran out of ample space to display them! Armorel was an avid reader polishing off several books a week well into her 90's. After Ben's retirement, they traveled extensively with friends and family both in the U.S. and abroad all captured in photos which will serve as lasting memories of many, many wonderful decades and a life well-lived. Armorel is survived by sisters Lorraine Kaprielian and Sylvia Kaprielian; daughters Jill Ohannesian (partner Irma) and Joan Ross (husband Robert); and granddaughter Michal Ross, as well as many extended family members and countless friends. Armorel was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ben (2011) and son Jeffrey (2004). We are extremely thankful for the loving care for both Ben and Armorel provided by Dr. Steven Chooljian for well over 30 years and the professionalism and kindness of care providers from Hinds Hospice as well as Gift of Grace where Armorel spent her last several years. Armorel is survived by sisters Lorraine Kaprielian and Sylvia Kaprielian; daughters Jill Ohannesian (partner Irma) and Joan Ross (husband Robert); and granddaughter Michal Ross, as well as many extended family members and countless friends. Armorel was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ben (2011) and son Jeffrey (2004). We are extremely thankful for the loving care for both Ben and Armorel provided by Dr. Steven Chooljian for well over 30 years and the professionalism and kindness of care providers from Hinds Hospice as well as Gift of Grace where Armorel spent her last several years. 