Arpine Soghomonian passed away on the evening of Saturday, September 14th with her beloved sons by her side. The 91-year-old was born in Ekouzoluk, a village of Kessab, Syria. In 1949, she married Karnik Soghomonian. Always a hardworking woman, Arpine spent her life working side-by-side with her husband. In 1969, the couple and their four sons immigrated to Fresno. They eventually settled on a ranch in Sanger where Arpine would outperform any man. She was especially known for her canned grape leaves, delicious Armenian rojik and chili paste, which she would make and sell. Arpine is survived by her sons and their wives: Nishan and Debbie, Ara and Laurie, Heratch and Astik, and Raffi and Deborah. Her eight grandchildren and extended family will all miss her greatly. Funeral services will take place Saturday, September 21st at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church at 10 a.m. Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 19, 2019

