ARTHUR ARAGON PASSED AWAY SUDDENLY TO HIS HEAVENLY HOME ON SATURDAY JUNE 27, 2020. HIS BELOVED GRACE ARAGON PASSED AWAY ON WEDNESDAY JULY 8, 2020. VISITATION WILL BE HELD FOR BOTH ART AND GRACE AT WHITEHURST FUNERAL HOME ON THURSDAY JULY 16, 2020 FROM 1:00 PM TO 3:00 PM. A PRIVATE RECITATION OF THE HOLY ROSARY WILL FOLLOW. A MEMORIAL MASS WILL BE HELD AT HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC CHURCH ON FRIDAY JULY 17, 2020 AT 11:00 AM. CHURCH DOORS WILL CLOSE AT 11:00 AM SHARP. A PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD IMMEDIATELY AFTER AT CLOVIS CEMETERY. DUE TO THE COVID-19, THERE WILL BE NO RECEPTION. DUE TO THE COVID-19 A CELEBRATION OF LIFE WILL BE HELD AT A LATER DATE. CONDOLENCES MAY BE OFFERED BY VISITING WHITEHURST SULLIVAN.COM WHITEHURST, SULLIVAN, BURNS & BLAIR FUNERAL HOME FRESNO, CA 559-227-4048

