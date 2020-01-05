Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Brian Ruble. View Sign Service Information Boice Funeral Home 308 Pollasky Ave Clovis , CA 93612 (559)-299-4372 Visitation 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Boice Funeral Home 308 Pollasky Ave Clovis , CA 93612 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Mountain View Church 3600 N. Fowler Ave Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur Brian Ruble, 65, died on December 25, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family after an 8 month battle with pancreatic cancer. He leaves behind his wife of 33 years, Diane (Link) Ruble; his two daughters, Stephanie Ruble, and Marlene Zambrana; two grandchildren, Logan Zambrana and Colby Jane Zambrana; his mother, Billie Ruble and brother, Brad Ruble; and large extended family and many close friends. He was born in Dinuba, CA on February 3, 1954, to Arlie and Billie Ruble. Art attended California State University Fresno from 1972 to 1976 where he earned his BA in Geography. As a Bulldog, Arthur excelled in the aquatic arena. He was a three-time All-American swimmer who broke and held ten of Fresno State's all-time individual records as well as three relay team records. In 1976 he was named Fresno State Athlete of the Year and earned 8 letters in swimming and waterpolo. In 1975 Arthur secured a spot on the American relay team for the PanAm games. His gold medal is proudly displayed in his family home. Art and Diane married in 1986. They made a home in Clovis, CA where they raised their daughters and welcomed their son, Brian in 1990. Arthur worked for Blue Diamond Almond Growers for over 25 years and ran a grafting business with his brother Brad. When Art left Blue Diamond he went to work for Dave Wilson Nursery. He was an Almond Specialist and salesman. Arthur was a member of Quail Lake Community Church in Sanger, with his wife Diane. His faith in God was strong, and he knew that he would be reunited with his son Brian, and his Savior when his time on earth was done. Visitation will be held at Boice Funeral Home in Clovis on January 9th from 2-6pm. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 10th at 1pm at Mountain View Church which is located at 3600 N. Fowler Ave, Fresno CA, 93727. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to World Vision. worldvision.org Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 5, 2020

