Retired Fresno County Sheriff Sergeant, Art Stewart, returned to His Lord on August 22, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his family. He is survived by Arthur Stewart II and wife, Margie; and Edward Stewart and wife, Heather; and beloved grandchildren, Arthur Stewart III, Iain Stewart, and Mairin Stewart. He leaves his sisters, Consuelo Macedo and Erica Stewart; aunts, Betty Ramos and Jacky Ramos; nieces Kathy Gulseth and Sarah Suppes, and nephew Alan Macedo; a multitude of cousins, and myriad friends. He was predeceased by parents, Eric and Carmelita Stewart. Stewart was a graduate of McLane High School and California State University, Fresno, where he completed his graduate degree in Criminology. He worked at the Fresno County Sheriff's Office for Sheriffs Hal McKinney and Steve Magarian for 15 years, and is remembered for his attention to duty, and clever sense of humor. Arthur proudly served in the U.S. Army, and was trained and served meritoriously as a Combat Nurse in Vietnam at Camp Eagle 1971-72, where he was subjected to incoming mortar fire and Agent Orange as he flew aboard helicopters to care for wounded soldiers and villagers. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars. Art passed away after treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukemia compounded by pneumonia. The family wishes to thank his medical caregivers through the years, Marian Homes Assisted Living, and the Veterans Administration. He was a Lifetime Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, attended Mass at St. Paul's Newman Center, Fresno; and Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Clovis; and was a benefactor of the Cambria Historical Museum. He will be buried with military honors at the Clovis Cemetery on Friday, September 6. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul's Newman Center at 1:00 Funeral arrangements by Farewell Service. Remembrances may be made to cambriahistoricalsociety.com, School House Relocation Project.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 1, 2019