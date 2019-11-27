Audrey Mae Baker 83 was born in Earlsboro, Ok. Jan. 25, 1936 to her parent's Lonnie Lee and Clara Andrews. A devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, granny and great granny. Her devotion to her faith meant more to her then anything else. She was funny, sharp minded and gifted with many talents. She was an artist, singer and piano player. Cooking, she never followed recipes but created her own recipes and cookbooks for others to enjoy. she has a couple of articles in the Fresno Bee. She will always be "Little Audrey". Audrey went to sleep at 9:40am November 21, 2019. She is predeceased by her parent's, her siblings Jack Andrews, Rita Porter, Teddy Andrews, also her husband GB Baker and son Brian. She is survived by her sister's Mary and Jean Howard. Her daughters, their husbands, the grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sheila Renee Givens and Kevin, their daughters Stacy and Shari, her son's Kash and Kaden, Cheryl Denise Hawken and Gary, their daughter Denise and Norm, their children Taryn and Aric, Crystal Colleen Sherman and Amber Lynn Wolverton, her son's Stratten and Ashley, their children Tiberius and Freyja, and Branning. Service will be held at Belmont Memorial Park on November 29, 2019 at 12 noon.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 27, 2019