Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Baker. View Sign Service Information Boice Funeral Home 308 Pollasky Ave Clovis , CA 93612 (559)-299-4372 Service 12:00 PM Belmont Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey Mae Baker 83 was born in Earlsboro, Ok. Jan. 25, 1936 to her parent's Lonnie Lee and Clara Andrews. A devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, granny and great granny. Her devotion to her faith meant more to her then anything else. She was funny, sharp minded and gifted with many talents. She was an artist, singer and piano player. Cooking, she never followed recipes but created her own recipes and cookbooks for others to enjoy. she has a couple of articles in the Fresno Bee. She will always be "Little Audrey". Audrey went to sleep at 9:40am November 21, 2019. She is predeceased by her parent's, her siblings Jack Andrews, Rita Porter, Teddy Andrews, also her husband GB Baker and son Brian. She is survived by her sister's Mary and Jean Howard. Her daughters, their husbands, the grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sheila Renee Givens and Kevin, their daughters Stacy and Shari, her son's Kash and Kaden, Cheryl Denise Hawken and Gary, their daughter Denise and Norm, their children Taryn and Aric, Crystal Colleen Sherman and Amber Lynn Wolverton, her son's Stratten and Ashley, their children Tiberius and Freyja, and Branning. Service will be held at Belmont Memorial Park on November 29, 2019 at 12 noon. Audrey Mae Baker 83 was born in Earlsboro, Ok. Jan. 25, 1936 to her parent's Lonnie Lee and Clara Andrews. A devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, granny and great granny. Her devotion to her faith meant more to her then anything else. She was funny, sharp minded and gifted with many talents. She was an artist, singer and piano player. Cooking, she never followed recipes but created her own recipes and cookbooks for others to enjoy. she has a couple of articles in the Fresno Bee. She will always be "Little Audrey". Audrey went to sleep at 9:40am November 21, 2019. She is predeceased by her parent's, her siblings Jack Andrews, Rita Porter, Teddy Andrews, also her husband GB Baker and son Brian. She is survived by her sister's Mary and Jean Howard. Her daughters, their husbands, the grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sheila Renee Givens and Kevin, their daughters Stacy and Shari, her son's Kash and Kaden, Cheryl Denise Hawken and Gary, their daughter Denise and Norm, their children Taryn and Aric, Crystal Colleen Sherman and Amber Lynn Wolverton, her son's Stratten and Ashley, their children Tiberius and Freyja, and Branning. Service will be held at Belmont Memorial Park on November 29, 2019 at 12 noon. Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close