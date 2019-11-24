Audrey Forrester was born in Merced, CA on April 24, 1931. She passed away in Fresno on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the age of 88. Audrey was an avid golfer. She worked alongside her husband at Airways Golf Course for over 35 years, where she had the opportunity to share her love of golf with so many people. Audrey was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, and friend. She is forever in our hearts and will be deeply missed. She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Art Forrester. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Forrester; her son-in-law, Duane Hansen; her 3 little dogs; and many family and friends. A private gathering will be held in her honor. Remembrances may be made to the , 550 W. Alluvial Ave #106, Fresno, CA 93711.