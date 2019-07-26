Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey L. Workman. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 9:00 AM Arroyo Grande Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Our sweet and beloved mom, grandma and 'gg' passed away July 23, 2019 in Arroyo Grande, Ca. She was born to George and Leslie DeGraw on July 29, 1928 in Fresno, Ca. She was married to her boyfriend and husband Col. Samuel L. Workman who passed away in 1997. They met while she was shopping for shoes at the Neil White Shoe Store in Fresno where Sam was working. He bet a co-worker that he could get a date with her and he won! They were married 49 years. She was also preceded in death by her eldest son Gregory D. Workman. Audrey attended Clovis High School where she was proud to be a member of the Glee Club and the girls sextet. She was also quite proud of her Home Economics Trophy. She dedicated her life to serving her family and did so with a quiet, Godly grace and with dignity. She had a lifelong, deep abiding faith in Jesus as her savior and that gives us believers the blessed assurance of being with her once again. She was a lifelong member of The People's Church before moving out of the area. She is survived by her daughter Sue Traber, son Scott Workman and wife Tami, daughter in law Pamela Workman, 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Graveside service is on Saturday July 27, 2019 at 9am at the Arroyo Grande Cemetery.

