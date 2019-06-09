It is with heartfelt sadness that the family of Augustina Rose Smith announces her passing on June 4, 2019, at the age of 31. As a young child, Augustina, was energetic and athletic. She played tennis while attending Buchanan High School. After graduating she furthered her education at Fresno State University. She managed a successful family property management company. In the fall of 2018, in the presence of friends and family, she married her best friend. All who knew her admired her compassion and desire to help others. With her contagious laugh and huge heart, Augustina had a way of lifting the spirits of others and made everyone feel special in her presence. She enjoyed dancing, spending time outdoors and being active. Family and friends meant everything to her. She was a passionate person and had an intense sense of empathy. Augustina will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Stephen, her parents, Joe and Rose Pedemonte, her sister and brother-in-law, Nina and Bryan Helgeson, her sister, Maria Pedemonte, nephews, Vincent and Nico, grandfather, Frank LaNotte Jr. and other family members and friends who loved her dearly. Funeral services will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Thursday, June 13th in Fresno Ca. at 10am. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Hinds Hospice, Fresno Survivors of Suicide Loss.
Published in the Fresno Bee on June 9, 2019