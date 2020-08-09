Aulta was born on August 5, 1934 and passed away on July 28, 2020. He married Betty Rose on July 25, 1964 and shared 55 years 11 months of marriage. He has 2 children, Debra Elaine Webster of Fresno and Bryan Jake Sexton of Clovis, as well as, 6 grandchildren. He served in the United States Army for 6 years from 1956 to 1962, serving as a Dental Tech, serving 3 years in France. Aulta worked as barber for 3 years, at PPG Glass factory for 9 years, taught at Clovis Adult as a upholstery teacher, owned an Upholstrey Shop for 5 years, taught upholstrey at ROP for 8 years and taught 13 years at Chowchilla Prison. He retired at age 65. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Clovis for over 50 years and a member of Trinity Southern Baptist. Visitation will be held at Clovis Funeral Chapel on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. Interment at Clovis Cemetery will be on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

