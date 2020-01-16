Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Balbir Kaur Brar. View Sign Service Information Shant Bhavan Punjabi Funeral Home & Crematorium 4800 E Clayton Ave Fowler , CA 93625 (559)-834-3211 Service 11:00 AM Shant Bhavan Punjabi Funeral Home & Crematorium 4800 E Clayton Ave Fowler , CA 93625 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

The world became a little less bright on the morning of January 9, 2020 when Balbir Kaur Brar (Gill)-Beji-completed her journey on this earth. She left her physical body peacefully while sleeping in her bed at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on February 24, 1926 in Lailpur, a district on the border of India and Pakistan, to Mohinder Singh Gill (Father) and Parsin Kaur (Mother). She married her beloved husband, Sukhminder Singh Brar, and they built a life together. She will be missed by many of those in this Punjabi Sikh American community, both friends and family. She is survived by her children. Mita K Dhariwal, Late husband Anand P Dhariwal, Iqbal S Brar, Shavinder K Brar, Sukhdev (Goody) K Muhar, Gurdev S Muhar, Surinder (Shinder) P Brar, Harbans K Sandhu, Balkar S Sandhu, Harbhajan (Harry) S Brar, Sajiv (Tina) K Brar, Kamaljit S Brar, & Manjit K Brar. She is survived by a plethora of grandchildren and great grandchildren who will all strive to continue her legacy of love, generosity, morality, and caring. The life of this lovely, graceful woman and her legacy of wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and pioneer will be honored on January 18, 2020 at 11AM at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that you give generously to CASA FOUNDATION in her memory. The world became a little less bright on the morning of January 9, 2020 when Balbir Kaur Brar (Gill)-Beji-completed her journey on this earth. She left her physical body peacefully while sleeping in her bed at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on February 24, 1926 in Lailpur, a district on the border of India and Pakistan, to Mohinder Singh Gill (Father) and Parsin Kaur (Mother). She married her beloved husband, Sukhminder Singh Brar, and they built a life together. She will be missed by many of those in this Punjabi Sikh American community, both friends and family. She is survived by her children. Mita K Dhariwal, Late husband Anand P Dhariwal, Iqbal S Brar, Shavinder K Brar, Sukhdev (Goody) K Muhar, Gurdev S Muhar, Surinder (Shinder) P Brar, Harbans K Sandhu, Balkar S Sandhu, Harbhajan (Harry) S Brar, Sajiv (Tina) K Brar, Kamaljit S Brar, & Manjit K Brar. She is survived by a plethora of grandchildren and great grandchildren who will all strive to continue her legacy of love, generosity, morality, and caring. The life of this lovely, graceful woman and her legacy of wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and pioneer will be honored on January 18, 2020 at 11AM at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that you give generously to CASA FOUNDATION in her memory. Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close