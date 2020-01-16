The world became a little less bright on the morning of January 9, 2020 when Balbir Kaur Brar (Gill)-Beji-completed her journey on this earth. She left her physical body peacefully while sleeping in her bed at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on February 24, 1926 in Lailpur, a district on the border of India and Pakistan, to Mohinder Singh Gill (Father) and Parsin Kaur (Mother). She married her beloved husband, Sukhminder Singh Brar, and they built a life together. She will be missed by many of those in this Punjabi Sikh American community, both friends and family. She is survived by her children. Mita K Dhariwal, Late husband Anand P Dhariwal, Iqbal S Brar, Shavinder K Brar, Sukhdev (Goody) K Muhar, Gurdev S Muhar, Surinder (Shinder) P Brar, Harbans K Sandhu, Balkar S Sandhu, Harbhajan (Harry) S Brar, Sajiv (Tina) K Brar, Kamaljit S Brar, & Manjit K Brar. She is survived by a plethora of grandchildren and great grandchildren who will all strive to continue her legacy of love, generosity, morality, and caring. The life of this lovely, graceful woman and her legacy of wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and pioneer will be honored on January 18, 2020 at 11AM at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that you give generously to CASA FOUNDATION in her memory.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 16, 2020