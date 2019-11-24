Barbara Jean Basila, 89, died on Thursday October 31, after a brief illness. She was born to Kathryn and Henry Damsen on August 6, 1930. Barbara attended Roosevelt High in Fresno. Upon graduation, she worked for a brief time at the phone company. Barbara loved to dance and met her future husband Anthony Basila at the former Ross Ballroom in Fresno in 1948. They married January 7, 1950. She lived on the farm and raised her children. After raising her family, she decided it was time to go back to work. She worked at World Savings for a time. Then she found her passion in Real Estate. She has been in that profession for over 40 years. She was as diligent as they come. It was not uncommon for her to leave a holiday dinner to show a house. She loved to travel and has seen most of Europe and the United States. On August 15, 2019, she received the Madera Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award. She was humbled and appreciative of this honor. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Ann and Lillian and five brothers Henry, Robert, Alexander, Fred, and Harry. Barbara is survived by son Kenneth and his wife Velta Basila of Fresno; daughter Laura Basila and her husband Gregory Saunders of Elk Grove; granddaughter Sarah Mattos and her husband Jason of Fresno; grandsons Anthony J Basila II and his wife Kristy of Madera; Ryan Saunders and his wife Michelle of Sacramento; Tyler Saunders of Santa Maria, and great grandchildren Marissa and John Mattos of Fresno. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday November 30, 2019, 1:00 PM at Pardini's in Fresno, CA Remembrances may be made to the Madera Historical Society, P.O. Box 150, Madera, CA 93637 or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Attn: Shaina Flesser/Team Shelby, 1801 E Edinger # 135, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814