Barbara M. Glantz was born February 6, 1929 to Alden and Jessie Potter in Madera. She passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Fresno, CA. Barbara was a lifelong resident of Madera and attended the Fourth Street Church of God. She attended Pershing Elementary School, was a graduate of Madera Union High Class of 1946 and later graduated from Beauty School in 1949. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband Howard, her son Howard, Jr., Sister Wanda Morgan, her Parents, her in-laws Dan and Lillian Glantz and friends Bill and Lorraine Ogle. She is survived by her children Susan and Robert Toschi, Janet and Tim DaSilva, Dan and Blanca Glantz, 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Brother-in-Law Roy Morgan, Nieces and Nephews and friend, Joanne Glantz. She also leaves behind a large extended family as well as many dear friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Fourth Street Church of God, 222 North N Street, Madera, CA 93637. Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814
Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 1, 2019