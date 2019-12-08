Barbara Helm - Mendez, born October 3, 1957 in Selma, CA, passed away December 1, 2019 in Fresno, CA. She was the last of five children born to Lon and Gladys Helm. Barbara is preceded in death by parents Lon Helm and Gladys Helm Stevens; stepfather DeWeese Stevens; sister Carolyn Coker Cervantes; brother David Helm. Barbara is survived by husband Barney Mendez; sister Nora Laikam; brother Earl Helm. Barbara met challenges head-on with spirit and determination, but she was also extremely thoughtful and sensitive. She especially helped those in need, both people and animals. Barbara made her presence known when joining a gathering. She loved to tease and joke with people and they loved her for it. She made each person she met feel special. We will miss all the joy along with the wise advice she provided. Barbara was a manager with Department of Motor Vehicles in Fresno and Clovis. She attended Selma schools and Reedley College. Barbara was passionate about animals. Remembrances can made in her name to: Valley Animal Center: 3934 N Hayston Fresno 93728. At the family's request, services will be private. The family appreciates the notes of sympathy and kindness.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 8, 2019