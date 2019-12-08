Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Helm-Mendez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Helm - Mendez, born October 3, 1957 in Selma, CA, passed away December 1, 2019 in Fresno, CA. She was the last of five children born to Lon and Gladys Helm. Barbara is preceded in death by parents Lon Helm and Gladys Helm Stevens; stepfather DeWeese Stevens; sister Carolyn Coker Cervantes; brother David Helm. Barbara is survived by husband Barney Mendez; sister Nora Laikam; brother Earl Helm. Barbara met challenges head-on with spirit and determination, but she was also extremely thoughtful and sensitive. She especially helped those in need, both people and animals. Barbara made her presence known when joining a gathering. She loved to tease and joke with people and they loved her for it. She made each person she met feel special. We will miss all the joy along with the wise advice she provided. Barbara was a manager with Department of Motor Vehicles in Fresno and Clovis. She attended Selma schools and Reedley College. Barbara was passionate about animals. Remembrances can made in her name to: Valley Animal Center: 3934 N Hayston Fresno 93728. At the family's request, services will be private. The family appreciates the notes of sympathy and kindness. Barbara Helm - Mendez, born October 3, 1957 in Selma, CA, passed away December 1, 2019 in Fresno, CA. She was the last of five children born to Lon and Gladys Helm. Barbara is preceded in death by parents Lon Helm and Gladys Helm Stevens; stepfather DeWeese Stevens; sister Carolyn Coker Cervantes; brother David Helm. Barbara is survived by husband Barney Mendez; sister Nora Laikam; brother Earl Helm. Barbara met challenges head-on with spirit and determination, but she was also extremely thoughtful and sensitive. She especially helped those in need, both people and animals. Barbara made her presence known when joining a gathering. She loved to tease and joke with people and they loved her for it. She made each person she met feel special. We will miss all the joy along with the wise advice she provided. Barbara was a manager with Department of Motor Vehicles in Fresno and Clovis. She attended Selma schools and Reedley College. Barbara was passionate about animals. Remembrances can made in her name to: Valley Animal Center: 3934 N Hayston Fresno 93728. At the family's request, services will be private. The family appreciates the notes of sympathy and kindness. Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close