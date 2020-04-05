Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Fresno, California, Barbara Isakoolian attended Longfellow Grammar School and graduated from Fresno Technical High School. This is where she met the love of her life, Bill Bohigian. After Bill's return from the Pacific Theater of WW II, they married in 1947. Bill and Barbara established their home in Fresno, and Barbara gave birth, first to Gary in 1948, followed by Ronald in 1951. Tom, bringing up the rear, was born in 1959. Barbara worked side by side with her mother, Roxie Valenson, for more than 40 years in a successful clothing business, Gay "20" Fashions, in Downtown Fresno. Barbara loved her customers, and they repaid her affection with great loyalty, helping to build that successful business. Barbara's family was always her top priority. There was nothing that she wouldn't do for her children, Bill, her mother, and the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They returned her love with their own love and respect. Bill and Barbara's Safford Avenue home in Fresno, next to Roxie's house, was the gathering place for the generations in both good and bad times. Together, it all provided continuity and strength that sustains the family today. Happy when there was success, or good news, Barbara would always worry when there were family problems and challenges. She had a bottomless well of empathy and love. There are many stories to share, and a vivid set of memories are of her dear friend Dorothy Yazijian and sister-in-law Joanne Bohigian, gathered around the kitchen table in the morning drinking coffee with Barbara's mother, talking over the happenings of the day. This tradition continued for many years, and is a bright memory of friendship and support between dear friends and family. Barbara leaves Bill, her husband of nearly 73 years, who is heartbroken. Each would speak glowingly of the other. Their love and commitment was as genuine and enduring as could be. Barbara is survived by sons; Gary of Alexandria, VA, Ronald and his wife Megan and Tom of Fresno. Gary's children, Emily, her husband Matt, and their children Rhys and Lorelei; and Gary's son, James of St. Petersburg, Russia; Ronald's children, Erin and husband Jeff; Cara and her husband John and children Johnny and Billie; Bryn and her husband Shea, and their daughter Taryn, with another to be on the way; Tom and Sheri's son Stephen and wife Dalia. Barbara's beloved mother Roxie, her husband Joe Valenson and Barbara's father Barr Isakoolian predeceased her. Burial and memorial will be scheduled at a time when it is safe for us to gather. In lieu of flowers, please support Nancy Hinds Hospice, the California Armenian Home, or the donor's favorite charity. Born in Fresno, California, Barbara Isakoolian attended Longfellow Grammar School and graduated from Fresno Technical High School. This is where she met the love of her life, Bill Bohigian. After Bill's return from the Pacific Theater of WW II, they married in 1947. Bill and Barbara established their home in Fresno, and Barbara gave birth, first to Gary in 1948, followed by Ronald in 1951. Tom, bringing up the rear, was born in 1959. Barbara worked side by side with her mother, Roxie Valenson, for more than 40 years in a successful clothing business, Gay "20" Fashions, in Downtown Fresno. Barbara loved her customers, and they repaid her affection with great loyalty, helping to build that successful business. Barbara's family was always her top priority. There was nothing that she wouldn't do for her children, Bill, her mother, and the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They returned her love with their own love and respect. Bill and Barbara's Safford Avenue home in Fresno, next to Roxie's house, was the gathering place for the generations in both good and bad times. Together, it all provided continuity and strength that sustains the family today. Happy when there was success, or good news, Barbara would always worry when there were family problems and challenges. She had a bottomless well of empathy and love. There are many stories to share, and a vivid set of memories are of her dear friend Dorothy Yazijian and sister-in-law Joanne Bohigian, gathered around the kitchen table in the morning drinking coffee with Barbara's mother, talking over the happenings of the day. This tradition continued for many years, and is a bright memory of friendship and support between dear friends and family. Barbara leaves Bill, her husband of nearly 73 years, who is heartbroken. Each would speak glowingly of the other. Their love and commitment was as genuine and enduring as could be. Barbara is survived by sons; Gary of Alexandria, VA, Ronald and his wife Megan and Tom of Fresno. Gary's children, Emily, her husband Matt, and their children Rhys and Lorelei; and Gary's son, James of St. Petersburg, Russia; Ronald's children, Erin and husband Jeff; Cara and her husband John and children Johnny and Billie; Bryn and her husband Shea, and their daughter Taryn, with another to be on the way; Tom and Sheri's son Stephen and wife Dalia. Barbara's beloved mother Roxie, her husband Joe Valenson and Barbara's father Barr Isakoolian predeceased her. Burial and memorial will be scheduled at a time when it is safe for us to gather. In lieu of flowers, please support Nancy Hinds Hospice, the California Armenian Home, or the donor's favorite charity. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close