Barbara Joyce (Ames) Drilling 91, a Visalia California resident passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She was born in Tulare, California on January 20, 1928, the daughter of Lina (Pearce) and Charles Ames. She married Joseph (Joe) Drilling on January 18, 1946. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years. Together, they raised four children; Denise (Drilling) Tucker, (husband Ben), Dick Drilling, (wife Linda), Don Drilling and Debbie (Drilling) Andersen. She was blessed with 11 Grandchildren and 20 Great Grandchildren. Joyce will be laid to rest at Belmont Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 20, 2019