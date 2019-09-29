With great sorrow the family of Barbara Klavon is announcing her passing. Barbara was born November 27, 1946 to Albert and Bernice Schlipp of Fresno, CA. She is preceded in death by her parents and her son, Erik. She is survived by Vernon Klavon, her husband of 53 years; daughters Carol Klavon, Gail Gress, son-in-law - Brad Gress, extended family and many friends. Barbara will be remembered for her sense of humor. She died, while on a trip with her family. She will be greatly missed. Barbara's last request was to be cremated and buried at sea. She wanted a small group of family and friends to attend her burial at sea. Remembrances may be made in her honor to any charity.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 29, 2019