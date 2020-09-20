Dear Mom- You would light up the room with your smile and sparkly green eyes, warming every heart with your hugs. Helping others came naturally to you, even if it meant sacrificing of yourself. You always gave goodness, no matter what the world threw at you. A loving and doting soul, you brought joy to all. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your big heart. Thank you for being you. I will miss you every day. All my love- Your Angel In lieu of a traditional service because of the COVID pandemic and the fires, please go to www.forevermissed.com/barbara-koomjan/ to share your fondest memories of Barbara. If you would like to make a donation in her memory, the Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund at www.redcross.org/donate would be a great place to help those displaced by the fires. It would make her smile to know she is helping others get back on their feet after losing so much.

