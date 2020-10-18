Barbara Logan

December 26, 1944 - October 5, 2020

Fresno, California - Barbara Logan (Atwood) passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020, as a result of a stroke. Her brother was with her. Barbara was born on December 26, 1944 to Vi and Don Atwood in San Mateo, California. She lived the majority of her life in Fresno, including the last 50+ years.

Barbara married the true love of her life, Jim Logan, in 1974. She and Jim were a perfect match, as they loved and supported each other throughout their life together. I can still hear Jim say "Barbara" in his patient, caring way, with that twinkle in his eye and a little smile on his face. After Jim passed, Barbara kept a photo of him with her, at home, in the car and everywhere she traveled, he was always with her.

Barbara lived her life as a strong, independent woman with gusto, positivity, kindness, high energy and beauty. Described by one person as the "light of their day", she found real joy in life, and thrived on being with others, especially if it included a glass of wine. She gave her time, skills, knowledge and heart to friends, family, coworkers and many community organizations. She loved being outdoors, especially in the mountains. She hiked, skied, rode bicycles, and in her late 60s became an avid competitive walker, completing (and often finishing at the top of her age group) many half marathons.

She was a consummate Human Resource professional, who held HR positions at several Fresno area organizations. A few are: Fresno State; Guarantee Savings and Loan; and Valley Children's Hospital. She was also actively involved in developing the profession at both the local and state levels, including: Lifetime Senior Professional Certification by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM); Executive Committee Member, California State Council of SHRM; and President of the Human Resource Association of Central California.

Barbara is survived by her two cats, "the boys - Buddy and Beau". Her brother Dave, his wife and their sons Matt and Cam. Her stepdaughter Karan Logan Ewalt, and her four children and nine grandchildren. Her stepson, the late Michael Logan's two children and two grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to: The Cat House on the Kings; Granville Homes Creek Fire Relief Fund; Fresno State.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store