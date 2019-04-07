Barbara was born on November 20, 1926 in Los Angeles, CA to Ellis and Dorothy McNear. Later her family relocated to Fresno, CA where Barbara attended elementary school, concluded her education at Fresno State, and raised her family. A fun fact that Barbara loved to share was that her uncle, Howard McNear, was Floyd the Barber on the Andy Griffith Show. In her later years, Barbara enjoyed giving back to her community by offering her time by volunteering. While living in Fresno, she'd often be found at Holiday Boutique and Valley Children's Hospital. In 2009, when Barbara moved to Turlock, CA to be closer to family, she continued volunteering at Emanuel Medical Center and Covenant Care at Home Hospice. Most recently and perhaps her most favorite volunteer work took place at her granddaughter's dental office where, even at the age of 92, she shredded papers and highlighted the appointment book. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Dorothy McNear, her brother, Warren McNear, and her son-in-law, Dr. Gary Daley. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Daley, her son, Todd Smith (Jane), her grandchildren Kaci Kuykendall (Dustin), Craig Sims, Sam Smith, and Paul Smith, and her great-grandchildren, Baron, Ellis, and Blythe Kuykendall. We thank you all for loving Barbara. She was an amazing listener and cherished those who wanted to share their stories with her. A private Celebration of Life gathering will take place at a later time. Please share your memories at www.Allenmortuary.com . Donations can be made in Barbara's name to Jessica House and/or Alexander Cohen Hospice House .