In Loving Memory

Barbara Robinette O'Bar

March 1959-September 2020

After a very long battle with stage IV cancer, Barbara Robinette O'Bar, met the Lord on Tuesday September 1st, at the age of 61. She was a loving wife, sister, aunt, and friend. A lifelong member of the Church of the Nazarene, Barbara often taught Sunday school and helped out with a myriad of church activities. She had a great love for animals, always taking care of the hummingbirds, bunnies, and frogs around the homestead. Over the years she had many very beloved pets, her chickens and dogs being her favorite, as well as volunteering at and supporting local animal shelters. At the age of nine she became an Aunt, a job she took very seriously, she was always such a loving supporter and surrogate mother to all her nieces and nephews. A large majority of her time was spent helping with their activities and interests, making their summer breaks and any time spent with her something to look forward to. Barbara was incredibly creative, always having a project to work on and new ideas brewing in her head. Barbara met Danny O'Bar in 1978 and they were married in 1981. A loving and devoted wife, they would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary next March. They enjoyed flying in their airplane together, visiting her niece and nephews in Idaho often. She also enjoyed visiting Morro Bay and going to Shaver Lake with their dogs to play in the snow. Barbara is survived by her husband, Danny O'Bar, her brother, Reggie (Jan) Robinette, sisters Connie (Rick) Adams and Amelia Swenson, nieces Wendy (Garth) Robinette, Tessa Robinette, Ronette (Darrin) Pampaian, and Kelly Martin, great-nephews Jarod and Brandon Pampaian, Charles Martin, and Eli Bunse, great-nieces Reese Moon Lee, Mary Higgins, and Fable Brand. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Stanley and Helen Robinette. There will be a celebration of life at the Christ Lutheran Church, 1254 N. Frankwood Ave. in Reedley on Saturday, October 3rd at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Animal Compassion Team of California or Gideons International.