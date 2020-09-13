Barbara Jean Pansarosa was born in Exeter, California on March 15, 1931. She passed on Friday, September 4, 2020. Her family moved several times during her childhood eventually settling in Fresno. She graduated from 4C Business College and went on to work for Canners Grocery store where she met the love of her life, Charles Pansarosa. They married December 3, 1951. Barbara worked for FUSD as a Library Tech. She was the first person to earn an Associate of Science degree in Library Technology. She is survived by her children Charles and Judith Pansarosa, Catherine Self; her grandchildren, Samantha and Adam Rieders, CJ Pansarosa and John Pansarosa. Visitation will be held at Stephens & Bean Chapel on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. A private family service will follow. In lieu of flowers and honoring her love of animals, donations can be made to Valley Animal Center, Cats on the Kings or Chaffee Zoo. www.stephensandbean.com

