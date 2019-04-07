Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Barbara Job, 90, of Porterville, passed away March 31, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born to Opal and Theodor Rimpau, April 3, 1929 in Anaheim, California. Barbara graduated from Anaheim High School and went on to earn her BA and teaching credential from UCLA. Barbara could often be seen in her Bruins sweatshirts and hats. Barbara relocated to Porterville as a Porterville High School Physical Education teacher in 1950. She married the late Robert Wilfred Job, August 16, 1952. They lived in Porterville together for fifty-seven years until Rob's passing. Rob and Barbara were established Sunkist citrus growers. Barbara is survived by her four children: Richard Job, of Porterville; Ann Job Chavez, of Fresno, Alan Job of Strathmore; and Neal Job of Bakersfield. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. As a seventy year resident of Porterville she has countless long-time friends. Barbara was an avid outdoors person; she spent many hours on the ski slopes and camping. She loved playing tennis, walks on the beach and jogging through the orange grove. Barbara was a volleyball referee for many years at the high school level. She served as an elected School Board Trustee for 32 years, for Porterville Unified School District. She was a lover of birds and leaves behind an amazing succulent garden. Barbara was immensely proud of her family, and has given so many beautiful memories for us all. The burial will take place at April 22, 2019, at 11:00AM at the Vandalia cemetery. The family insists that people make donations in support of the Porterville Women's Shelter or Porterville Museum, in lieu of sending flowers. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 7, 2019

