Barbara Rodiek passed from this life on August 29, 2020. A lifelong animal advocate, Barbara volunteered to help animals and homeless people through various Fresno agencies. In particular, she supported the work of the Animal Compassion Team through both volunteer and financial support. Many will miss her kindness. Those who wish to memorialize her life through donation may contact the Animal Compassion Team of Fresno at www.animalcompassionteam.org

