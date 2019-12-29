Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Stein. View Sign Service Information Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Whitehurst Funeral Home Memorial service 10:00 AM Whitehurst Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Marie Stein, age, 94, born on March 12, 1925 to Elmer & Wilamina Stein in Atwater, CA. Barbara passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Barbara attended Fruitland Elementary (K-8th), and Livingston High School in Merced, CA. Barbara then attended CSU Fresno, where she earned her B.A. in Education. Barbara taught at Dailey Elementary for 35 years, retiring in 1984. Upon retirement, Barbara volunteered for numerous organizations most notably, Fresno Metro Soccer & Retired Teachers. She also actively participated in her sorority Alpha Delta Kappa ('57). She was preceded in death by her parents; Brothers Bill & Richard; and twin sisters Lola & Lorraine. Barbara is survived by her sister-in-law Alice Stein, 7 nieces/nephews, 12 great nieces/nephews, and 10 great-great nieces/nephews. Visitation will be held at Whitehurst Funeral Home Friday, January 3, 2020 between 4-6PM. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00AM. Remembrances may be made to the ; and St. Jude. Barbara Marie Stein, age, 94, born on March 12, 1925 to Elmer & Wilamina Stein in Atwater, CA. Barbara passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Barbara attended Fruitland Elementary (K-8th), and Livingston High School in Merced, CA. Barbara then attended CSU Fresno, where she earned her B.A. in Education. Barbara taught at Dailey Elementary for 35 years, retiring in 1984. Upon retirement, Barbara volunteered for numerous organizations most notably, Fresno Metro Soccer & Retired Teachers. She also actively participated in her sorority Alpha Delta Kappa ('57). She was preceded in death by her parents; Brothers Bill & Richard; and twin sisters Lola & Lorraine. Barbara is survived by her sister-in-law Alice Stein, 7 nieces/nephews, 12 great nieces/nephews, and 10 great-great nieces/nephews. Visitation will be held at Whitehurst Funeral Home Friday, January 3, 2020 between 4-6PM. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00AM. Remembrances may be made to the ; and St. Jude. Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.