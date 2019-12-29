Barbara Marie Stein, age, 94, born on March 12, 1925 to Elmer & Wilamina Stein in Atwater, CA. Barbara passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Barbara attended Fruitland Elementary (K-8th), and Livingston High School in Merced, CA. Barbara then attended CSU Fresno, where she earned her B.A. in Education. Barbara taught at Dailey Elementary for 35 years, retiring in 1984. Upon retirement, Barbara volunteered for numerous organizations most notably, Fresno Metro Soccer & Retired Teachers. She also actively participated in her sorority Alpha Delta Kappa ('57). She was preceded in death by her parents; Brothers Bill & Richard; and twin sisters Lola & Lorraine. Barbara is survived by her sister-in-law Alice Stein, 7 nieces/nephews, 12 great nieces/nephews, and 10 great-great nieces/nephews. Visitation will be held at Whitehurst Funeral Home Friday, January 3, 2020 between 4-6PM. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00AM. Remembrances may be made to the ; and St. Jude.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 29, 2019