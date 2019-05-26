Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbarann Hormann. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

"There are some who bring a light so great to the world that after they are gone the light remains" Barbarann's journey began in Bay City, Michigan on June 1, 1944. She was the daughter of Austin B Race and Eleanor Shannon Race who preceded her in death. As a child she suffered from asthma. She was able to join the Girl Scouts where her love of travel and adventure began. After high school she entered Hurley Hospital School of Nursing and became an RN.There she learned the skills that would guide the direction her life would take. On June 25, 1971 she married her soul mate, John Victor Hormann. She was one of the original nurses at Hinds Hospice, giving loving, gentle care for over 25 years. She was a spiritual woman and began her final journey surrounded by love at home. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband, John Hormann, her siblings, Patrick Race, Michael Race and Susie Maggs, many nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. Private services will be held in the fall. Memorial donations may be made to Hinds Hospice, www.hindshospice.org Published in the Fresno Bee on May 26, 2019

