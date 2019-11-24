Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Masumi Kashiwagi. View Sign Service Information Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel 127 East Caldwell Avenue Visalia , CA 93277 (559)-635-1144 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM the Kings River Golf & Country Club Send Flowers Obituary

Loving mother and Nana, loyal friend and employee, and ardent golfer, Beatrice Masumi Kashiwagi was born on August 7, 1922 to Shotaro and Shigeko Tamura in Florin (Sacramento County), California. Bea graduated from Elk Grove High School in 1940. In 1943, she left internment camp in Jerome, Arkansas for Ft. Thomas, Kentucky to marry Pfc. William Y. Kashiwagi, to whom she was married until 1973. After the war, they settled in Sacramento where their daughter, Brenda, was born. Bea worked as a senior/clerk typist for the State of California/California Youth Authority. She moved to Los Angeles to be near family in 1974 where she continued to work and retired from the Youth Authority after 37 years of service. In Southern California, she was active in the Nisei Women's Golf Club and became a charter member of the Single Seniors Golf Club traveling throughout the world to golf and sightsee. In 2003, Bea moved to Park Place in Kingsburg, California. She joined the Kings River Golf and Country Club and continued to sew, garden and line dance. She became an avid Fresno Grizzlies and San Francisco Giants fan. She said her final goodbye on October 19, 2019. Bea is predeceased by her father Shotaro and mother Shigeko and brother Bud Tamura. She is survived by her daughter Brenda Nagata, 3 grandchildren and their spouses, and 4 great grandchildren. She is additionally survived by brothers John and Ed, and by numerous nieces, nephews, and their families. A Celebration of Life Service is planned for Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Kings River Golf & Country Club at 10am. Remembrances may be sent to: Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave.#101, Fresno, CA 93711 or United Japanese Christian Church, 136 N. Villa, Clovis, CA 93612.

