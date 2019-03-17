Beatrice W. Prince, 99, passed away February 28, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ. She was born in Oklahoma to William and Maudie Whittington. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Prince was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Valton L. Prince and siblings, Ola Whittington, Willie Mae Allen, Melvin Whittington, and Adron Whittington. She is survived by 14 nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Mrs. Prince was a member of NorthPointe Community Church in Fresno, California. Memorial gifts may be made to the NorthPointe Community Church Children's Building Fund.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 17, 2019