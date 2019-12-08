Belen was born to Florentino and Herminia Zamora in El Monte, California. She went peacefully into the arms of her Lord in her sleep at Sunshine Home Care in Clovis. As a young girl, she and her family moved to the Selma area, where she met her future husband, Louis Carbajal. They married on October, 24, 1942. Mom was very active in church activities, with her passion being the Guadalupe Society of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Selma, serving proudly as president several times. One of her joys was making tamales with her Society members during the Christmas seasons. Her tamales were legendary. She enjoyed her many trips to Reno and Tahoe with family and friends, the cruises with Louis to Mexico, and any gathering that involved music, dancing, and family. Mom is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Frank, Santos, and Jess Zamora, sisters Micaela Barcena, Emily Perez, and Amparo Nicacio. She is survived by Louis, her loving husband of 77 years; sister Lucy Gai of Kingsburg; son Louis Jr and wife Krystal, their sons Stephen, Brian and his wife Monica, all of Clovis; daughter Lorraine Arechiga of Selma and her children Raymond Carbajal of Selma, Corina Arechiga of Fresno and Stephanie Salas and her husband Conception of Clovis; 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. We would like to thank Omid Babakhanifar and his staff at Sunshine Home Care for the compassionate,loving care they gave Mom during her final months. Services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Selma Dec. 11, beginning with the recitation of the Rosary at 9:00. Mass will be celebrated immediately following the Rosary. Burial will be at Floral Memorial Park with a reception to follow at the church hall. Remembrances in Belen's name can be made to the Guadalupe Society of St Joseph Church of Selma. Arrangements by Farewell /Page of Selma.