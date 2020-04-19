Ben From, born Bendt Aage From to Johann From and Marian Stenstrup Dhyr, March 22, 1928. He entered his eternal home on April 14, 2020, at the age of 92. He is predeceased by his parents, his wife of 55 years, Valentine McClatchy, and his sister, Carol From Ripley. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Mary Ann and Gary Blomgren, brother-in-law Dale Ripley and wife, Audrey, his children Richard From, John From (Laurie), Bendta Friesen (Milton). Ben's grandchildren: Robert, Brandon, Peyton, Chandler, Sullivan, Ian and Ben From, Analiese (Brian) Domingos, Evan (Ryane) Baird, and Carsten Friesen. Ben rejoiced in having seven great-grandchildren. Ben was born and raised in Caruthers. He attended and was confirmed in Our Savior's Lutheran Church. This is the church where his parents married just after immigrating from Denmark. It is the church where his children were confirmed, and where Ben faithfully sang in the choir until 2018. Ben enjoyed his time with the members of OSLC whether it was over coffee fellowship or serving up abelskiver at the annual Caruthers Fair. Bennie described himself as a late-bloomer. He was always pretty small for his age, not as mature perhaps as others, and not the greatest student by far during his elementary school years; but he was persistent. He graduated in 1946, just after WWII had ended, and enlisted in the U. S. Navy with the hopes of earning a college education using the GI Bill. Following his time in the service, Ben attended Fresno State College. Fresno State did not offer a teaching certificate in agriculture so he transferred to the University of California, Davis. Ben belonged to the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity and made many lifelong friends. Ben dated and married Valentine McClatchy in May 1956. He taught for over 35 years, starting at Parlier High School, teaching at Fowler High School and retiring from the School of Agriculture at Fresno State University. Ben loved teaching. He reveled in the successes of his students. Teaching was his vocation and provided him with much joy. Ben also treasured farming. He relished using his hands, driving tractor, fixing whatever broke, hashing out remedies for the industry's challenges with friends at the coffee shop, and watching the beauty of God's creation season after season. Ben was a good man - generous, gracious, and grateful. His family is thankful to Hinds Hospice, To Whom Honor is Due, Right at Home, and his friends throughout the valley for looking out for him, visiting with him, and listening to his stories. You blessed him and brought him tremendous joy. Private services will be held. Remembrances may be shared with the Fowler Library or Ag One c/o Fresno State University.