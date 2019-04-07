Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin Ray. View Sign

Dr. Benjamin (Ben) Burke Ray was born in Dallas, Texas on Oct. 3rd, 1927. He passed away peacefully and quietly on March 31, 2019. Ben was the sixth of eight children. His father was a physician and his mother was very busy with the children and home. Ben joined the Navy after high school and served for four years near the end of No services will be held. Donations in Ben's honor can be made to the Nathan Ray Memorial Scholarship. Checks payable to: S. H. S. Scholarship Foundation, 31625 Lodge Road, Auberry, CA 93602 Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Ben is pre-deceased by his wife of 54 years, Pat, his parents William and Nellie Ray, six of his siblings, son Jon Ray, grandson Nathan Ray and granddaughter Cindy Ray. Ben is survived by his daughters Kris Ray & Cindy Ray Cecil, sons Jim (Lou Anne) Ray and Dan (Karen) Ray, eight grand-children, and 12 great-grand-children. Dr. Benjamin (Ben) Burke Ray was born in Dallas, Texas on Oct. 3rd, 1927. He passed away peacefully and quietly on March 31, 2019. Ben was the sixth of eight children. His father was a physician and his mother was very busy with the children and home. Ben joined the Navy after high school and served for four years near the end of World War II . Ben went on to get his bachelor's degree in biology and chemistry at Baylor University before earning his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at Texas A & M. On graduating, Ben moved to New Mexico where he cared for cattle, sheep, and hogs as a large animal veterinarian employed by the State. He later moved to California and continued his veterinary career. In California, Ben met Pat and they married in 1958. Pat had two young children whom Ben happily adopted. Ben and Pat then had three more children. In the late 1960s, Ben left his job with the State to open his small animal veterinary clinic in Clovis. Ben operated his clinic for 15 years, caring for cats and dogs, and he became well-known for the compassionate care he provided to family pets. Ben fostered lasting friendships with the families of the pets he worked for. Ben then returned to working with large animals for the State until his retirement. Ben enjoyed gardening, reading, listening to music, attending church, and visiting with his many friends and family. He was never one to decline dessert and was particularly fond of cheesecake and pie. Ben was known for being content and appreciating even the simplest joys in life. He was loved by many in his retirement community where he built lasting friendships. Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close