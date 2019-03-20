Benjamin C. Shaver, age 66, went home to be with the Lord on March 17, 2019. Ben is survived by his wife, Karen Shaver, his children Scott and wife Nina, Mark and wife Cali, and Matthew and his grandchildren Emery and Noah. Ben worked as a social worker for 34 years at Exceptional Parents Unlimited and Valley Childrens' Hospital. He faithfully served the Lord in many ways including helping many people in his work. He was kind and gentle. Ben's family and friends knew his love and care for them was genuine and freely given. The memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 am, 1st Presbyterian Church, 1540 M St, Fresno. Remembrances may by made to The Greater Fresno Parkinson's Support Group, make checks payable to Valley Community Foundation, on the memo line indicate "Fresno Parkinson's Support," 5260 North Palm Avenue, Suite 122, Fresno, CA 93704. Also, remembrances may be made to 1st Presbyterian Church Deacon's Fund, 1540 M St, Fresno, CA 93721.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin Shaver.
First Presbyterian Church
1540 M St
Fresno, CA 93721
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 20, 2019