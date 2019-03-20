Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin Shaver. View Sign

Benjamin C. Shaver, age 66, went home to be with the Lord on March 17, 2019. Ben is survived by his wife, Karen Shaver, his children Scott and wife Nina, Mark and wife Cali, and Matthew and his grandchildren Emery and Noah. Ben worked as a social worker for 34 years at Exceptional Parents Unlimited and Valley Childrens' Hospital. He faithfully served the Lord in many ways including helping many people in his work. He was kind and gentle. Ben's family and friends knew his love and care for them was genuine and freely given. The memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 am, 1st Presbyterian Church, 1540 M St, Fresno. Remembrances may by made to The Greater Fresno Parkinson's Support Group, make checks payable to Valley Community Foundation, on the memo line indicate "Fresno Parkinson's Support," 5260 North Palm Avenue, Suite 122, Fresno, CA 93704. Also, remembrances may be made to 1st Presbyterian Church Deacon's Fund, 1540 M St, Fresno, CA 93721. Benjamin C. Shaver, age 66, went home to be with the Lord on March 17, 2019. Ben is survived by his wife, Karen Shaver, his children Scott and wife Nina, Mark and wife Cali, and Matthew and his grandchildren Emery and Noah. Ben worked as a social worker for 34 years at Exceptional Parents Unlimited and Valley Childrens' Hospital. He faithfully served the Lord in many ways including helping many people in his work. He was kind and gentle. Ben's family and friends knew his love and care for them was genuine and freely given. The memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 am, 1st Presbyterian Church, 1540 M St, Fresno. Remembrances may by made to The Greater Fresno Parkinson's Support Group, make checks payable to Valley Community Foundation, on the memo line indicate "Fresno Parkinson's Support," 5260 North Palm Avenue, Suite 122, Fresno, CA 93704. Also, remembrances may be made to Religious Service Information First Presbyterian Church

1540 M St

Fresno, CA 93721

Send Flowers Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close