Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernadine Dokoozlian. View Sign Service Information YOST & WEBB FUNERAL HOME 1002 T ST Fresno , CA 93721-1418 (559)-237-4147 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM YOST & WEBB FUNERAL HOME 1002 T ST Fresno , CA 93721-1418 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Bernadine Blanche Dokoozlian passed away on May 28, 2019, in Modesto, CA, surrounded by her family. She was 87 years old. Bernadine was born in Fresno on November 17, 1931, to Aram and Blanche Avakian. She graduated from Fresno High School in 1950, then trained and worked briefly as a dental hygienist before joining Rodder's Mademoiselle in downtown Fresno. She worked as a homemaker following her marriage and the birth of her two sons, and later served as a teacher's aide in the Fresno City School District. Bernadine had a vibrant, enthusiastic personality and passion for life. She enjoyed cooking, entertaining her family and friends and shopping in San Francisco. She was an active member of the Bulldog Women's Foundation, the Fresno State Viticulture Alumni, the Holy Trinity Church Women's Guild and the Friends of YES Company . She maintained a close bond with the members of her high school graduating class and helped to organize their social gatherings and reunions. Along with her husband, she was a loyal supporter of Fresno State athletics. She particularly enjoyed the excitement of attending Bulldog basketball games. Bernadine will be remembered most for her love and devotion to family and friends. She immersed herself in their interests, attending their performances, sporting events, school, work and other activities. She had a loving and gregarious spirit, and made those around her feel like they were the most important people in the world. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Nick, son Jeffrey, sister Adeline and brother Norman. She is survived by her son Nick, daughter-in-law Lisa and grandchildren Bailey, Nicholas and Benjamin, all of Modesto; a niece Laurie Minasian and nephew Larry Minasian, both of Fresno. Her family thanks Dr. Joseph Duflot, as well as the nurses and staff of the California Heart Hospital, for their compassionate and dedicated care. They also thank the family members and friends who assisted her during the past few years. Visitation will be held from 5 pm to 8 pm, Monday, June 3, at Yost and Webb Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 4th at 10 am at the Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be sent to the . Bernadine Blanche Dokoozlian passed away on May 28, 2019, in Modesto, CA, surrounded by her family. She was 87 years old. Bernadine was born in Fresno on November 17, 1931, to Aram and Blanche Avakian. She graduated from Fresno High School in 1950, then trained and worked briefly as a dental hygienist before joining Rodder's Mademoiselle in downtown Fresno. She worked as a homemaker following her marriage and the birth of her two sons, and later served as a teacher's aide in the Fresno City School District. Bernadine had a vibrant, enthusiastic personality and passion for life. She enjoyed cooking, entertaining her family and friends and shopping in San Francisco. She was an active member of the Bulldog Women's Foundation, the Fresno State Viticulture Alumni, the Holy Trinity Church Women's Guild and the Friends of YES Company . She maintained a close bond with the members of her high school graduating class and helped to organize their social gatherings and reunions. Along with her husband, she was a loyal supporter of Fresno State athletics. She particularly enjoyed the excitement of attending Bulldog basketball games. Bernadine will be remembered most for her love and devotion to family and friends. She immersed herself in their interests, attending their performances, sporting events, school, work and other activities. She had a loving and gregarious spirit, and made those around her feel like they were the most important people in the world. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Nick, son Jeffrey, sister Adeline and brother Norman. She is survived by her son Nick, daughter-in-law Lisa and grandchildren Bailey, Nicholas and Benjamin, all of Modesto; a niece Laurie Minasian and nephew Larry Minasian, both of Fresno. Her family thanks Dr. Joseph Duflot, as well as the nurses and staff of the California Heart Hospital, for their compassionate and dedicated care. They also thank the family members and friends who assisted her during the past few years. Visitation will be held from 5 pm to 8 pm, Monday, June 3, at Yost and Webb Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 4th at 10 am at the Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be sent to the . Published in the Fresno Bee on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.