Bernard was the fourth of seven children born to Joseph & Katherine Zarasua in Fresno, CA. His parents raised him as a true all-American; with unwavering pride, a strong work ethic, and an understanding that everything in life must be earned. Bernard lived his life holding true to these values and virtues.

At Central High School, Bernard made a name for himself as an all-star athlete in both football and baseball, highlighted by his selection to the first ever City-County All Star Football Game in 1955. He then attended Fresno City College to play football and shortly after decided to proudly enlist in the military.

The Marine Corps was where Bernard truly found his honor and essence. In his years there, honor, courage and commitment became more than just the core values; they grew to embody his spirit and way-of-life.

In 1957, on the steps of 'Our Lady of Mount Carmel' church, Bernard met Sylvia Ruiz. It was love at first sight and from that moment forward, he did everything in his power to make her happy. That November was the happiest day of his life, as they wed before his deployment to Japan.

Bernard and Sylvia settled in Fresno, California where they raised their four children, Bernard Jr., Odette, Deborah, and Yvonne.

In 1973, Bernard realized his dream of buying his own land in Madera, Ca. He purchased forty acres and farmed cotton and wheat before eventually leasing the land for almond orchards.

Bernard retired early from the City of Fresno as an electrician. However, his passions never ceased as he continued to farm his land and work alongside his son and grandsons at Bernie's Electric.

Bernard was a role model to his family and extended families. He has and will always be thought of as the epitome of a respectful, kind, soft spoken, yet strong, man.

Bernard is survived by his wife of over 62 years, Sylvia; children Bernard Zarasua Jr., Baldemar & Odette Del Toro, Deborah Zarasua, and John & Yvonne Hamilton. Bernard's family continues to grow with 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Bernard's legacy of family and honor will live on in their memories as well as deep within their hearts.