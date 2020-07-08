Bernice Amelia Enns, 90, of Kerman, CA passed away on July 3, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Kenneth Enns. Born May 16, 1930, she was the youngest daughter of Jacob and Amelia Helmuth. Bernice was born and raised in the Kerman/Biola area and graduated in 1949 from Kerman Union High School. She married Kenneth Enns on August 2, 1952 and had three daughters. Bernice was a lifelong member of Biola Congregational Church and had an unwavering faith in her savior, Jesus Christ. She also had very fond memories of her KUHS "49ers", loved playing dominoes, and was immensely proud of her family and devoted herself completely to those that she loved. She is survived by daughters Kathleen Shamp and husband David, Linda Strope and husband Bill, Janet Conner and husband Alan, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, brother Clarence Helmuth, lifelong friend Arlene Stobbe, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Kenneth Enns, parents Jacob and Amelia Helmuth, and sister Katherine Geringer. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Biola Congregational Church (PO Box 307, Biola, CA 93606.)

