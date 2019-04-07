Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice Evelyn Goyette Knoll. View Sign

Bernice died March 24 th after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born on a 20 acre farm at the corner of Chestnut and Tulare. She was in the school's last graduating class of 1945 at St Joseph's High School. Here she made friends that stayed close throughout her life. After high school she attended Mercy College of Nursing in San Diego. She returned to work at the Fresno County Hospital polio ward. It was then believed that sunlight killed the polio virus, so one of her jobs was to drag the mattresses out to the sun and flip them. She was a master seamstress making clothes for her family and charity. Bernice married Lawrence Knoll in 1950. After children she returned to the nursing profession in 1970 at St. Agnes Hospital retiring in 1988. Here she met her golfing buddies. Bernice was passionate about making her community a better place. After retirement she volunteered at the Community Regional Medical Center Burn Unit. In her immediate neighborhood she was the “graffiti cleanup and bag lady”, making weekly rounds with her gray and beige paint cans in an old red wagon, returning with a bag of garbage she picked up while on her way. Bernice lived at Apricot Mornings the last 3 years. The staff loved her. Thank you to Anna, Jack, Rosie, Donna, John, Edward, Natalie and just everyone there! Thank you also to Bernice's lifelong girlfriends who continued to check in on her throughout her last years. Your concern meant so much to the family. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be sent to or the Community Regional Burn Center. Bernice died March 24 th after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born on a 20 acre farm at the corner of Chestnut and Tulare. She was in the school's last graduating class of 1945 at St Joseph's High School. Here she made friends that stayed close throughout her life. After high school she attended Mercy College of Nursing in San Diego. She returned to work at the Fresno County Hospital polio ward. It was then believed that sunlight killed the polio virus, so one of her jobs was to drag the mattresses out to the sun and flip them. She was a master seamstress making clothes for her family and charity. Bernice married Lawrence Knoll in 1950. After children she returned to the nursing profession in 1970 at St. Agnes Hospital retiring in 1988. Here she met her golfing buddies. Bernice was passionate about making her community a better place. After retirement she volunteered at the Community Regional Medical Center Burn Unit. In her immediate neighborhood she was the “graffiti cleanup and bag lady”, making weekly rounds with her gray and beige paint cans in an old red wagon, returning with a bag of garbage she picked up while on her way. Bernice lived at Apricot Mornings the last 3 years. The staff loved her. Thank you to Anna, Jack, Rosie, Donna, John, Edward, Natalie and just everyone there! Thank you also to Bernice's lifelong girlfriends who continued to check in on her throughout her last years. Your concern meant so much to the family. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be sent to or the Community Regional Burn Center. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations